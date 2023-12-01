MEC warns speedsters as WC launches road safety plan

More than 580 traffic officers will be out in full force throughout the Western Cape from 1 December until the end of next month.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government's festive season road operations are in full swing.

Provincial Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie formally launched the province’s road safety plan on Friday.

More than 580 traffic officers will be out in full force throughout the Western Cape from 1 December until the end of next month.

Mackenzie said they're also using new technology to identify errant vehicles and drivers.

Provincial traffic chief, Farrel Payne says it’s all systems go @NtuthuzeloNene pic.twitter.com/246gexMKGN ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 1, 2023

The Western Cape government’s Festive Season Road Safety Plan is in full swing @NtuthuzeloNene pic.twitter.com/NqnkgRR8lJ ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 1, 2023

At least 131 people died on the Western Cape roads in the 2022/23 festive season, compared to 207 the previous period.

Mackenzie said that they're doing things differently this time around to further reduce these numbers.

"Using our advanced driving technology, we can pick up which vehicles are at risk and which vehicles we need to pull over. We believe that with more static operations, we can ensure that we catch the ones that are drunk and individuals not wearing seat belts."

Mackenzie added that speedsters would not be let off the hook.

"With our speed over distance cameras, we will really identify who are the users that are driving at 130 and 140 km/h, those are the users that we pull from the road."

Mackenzie urged road users to be extra vigilant.