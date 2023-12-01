Mashatile leads World Aids Day commemoration in KZN

Deputy President Paul Mashatile as chairperson of the South African National Aids Council is set to address the commemoration of World Aids Day in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

DURBAN - Deputy President Paul Mashatile, in his capacity as chairperson of the South African National Aids Council is set to address the commemoration of World Aids Day in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Friday.

This comes as the globe observes World Aids Day, held annually on 1 December.

The event will take place in eMandeni in northern KZN, where he is set to address community members at the Ngcedomhlophe sports field.

He is also set to launch the South African chapter of the Global Alliance to End Aids in Children.

Mashatile began the day at the local municipality offices to meet local authorities.

He proceeded with a dialogue involving children led by the SA alliance looking into ending Aids in children.

With KZN facing a high number of HIV infections, Friday’s gathering is to raise awareness about HIV and Aids.

It also seeks to encourage treatment for those who are already infected.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla is also expected to form part of Friday’s commemoration.