Loyiso Nkohla murder case postponed

Mziyanda Mdlunga and Mzubanzi Chulayo, along with a third suspect Zukisa Tshabile stand accused of Nkohla's assassination in April this year.

CAPE TOWN - Two men accused of being involved in the murder of activist Loyiso Nkohla appeared in the Athlone Magistrates Court on Friday.

A fourth suspect, believed to be the mastermind of the murder was arrested earlier in November but later found dead in his holding cell.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila: “This suspect is linked to this case... as you've heard in court, he was part of the planning, he was given a firearm, he was at the crime scene. He agrees to everything, but in his statement taken by the captain he denies being one of the shooters, but us as the State we are accusing him of being one of the shooters."

The case was postponed to 11 December for Chulayo to arrange for an attorney.