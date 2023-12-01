Judicial Conduct Tribunal probing Judge Mngqibisa-Thusi postponed to 2024

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal, established to probe Pretoria High Court Judge Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi over her tardy judgments, has been postponed to next year.

This with a number of documents still outstanding.

The complaint against Mngqibisa-Thusi was brought by Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo and relates at least 21 late judgments.

Earlier this year, it was referred to a tribunal, which was supposed to get underway on Friday.

However, it wound up being postponed on the back of an application which was supported by both evidence leader, Adriaan Mopp, and Judge Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi’s legal team.

The tribunal has heard that evidence leader Adriaan Mopp is still waiting on witness statements and Judge Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi’s legal team, on expert reports.

The postponement was ultimately granted but during arguments, the tribunal expressed concerns around the slow pace at which these kinds of proceedings typically move and public perceptions thereof.

And in handing down his ruling, retired Constitutional Court Justice Chris Jafta, who’s heading up the tribunal, highlighted the importance of wrapping things up quickly.

"We are seen as wanting to protect our own by delaying the process. So where there is no option but to postpone, like here, now, I think we have to postpone - we have to bear in mind the provisions of Section 27, which requires us, as a tribunal, to start and complete the proceedings within a reasonable time."

In the meantime, the tribunal also heard that Mngqibisa-Thusi had now roped in former National Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Shaun Abrahams, to assist her in these proceedings.