Joburg Mayor Gwamanda lambasts DA's botched attempt to dissolve council

Kabelo Gwamanda called the DA motion a plot to destabilise the governing coalition.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has lambasted the Democratic Alliance's (DA’s) botched attempt to dissolve the municipal council, calling it a plot to destabilise the governing coalition.

On Thursday, a DA motion for the dissolution of the Joburg council failed after a majority of councillors voted against it.

The DA once again failed to rally support from coalition partners, including ActionSA, to support its proposal for the disbandment of council.

It was the last council sitting of 2023 but it was nothing short of arguments, finger-pointing and political parties playing the blame game.

DA caucus leader, Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku, said the dissolution of council would have saved Joburg residents from a doomsday coalition led by the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

“They continue to push Johannesburg into decline, ignoring the cries of thousands who signed our petitions seeking change.”

But Joburg's mayoral spokesperson, Mlimandlela Ndamase, said the DA's plans to dissolve council would have never worked.

“Once more, the council of the city has refused to be held ransom by the DA and its deliberate attempts to gain political relevance of service delivery.”

When a council is dissolved, a by-election should be held within 90 days to elect a new government.