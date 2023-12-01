Joburg Market management denies claims it's on the verge of collapse

They’re accused of dereliction of duty after a power outage a week ago led to millions of rands in fruits and vegetables going down the drain.

JOHANNESBURG - Management at the Joburg Market has denied claims that the country’s largest fresh produce market is on the verge of collapse.

While the lights are back up, some businesses at the market believe a lack of upkeep could spell more trouble down the line.

The Joburg Market has blamed the power outage on cable theft.

Generators on site failed to kick in, which means fresh produce kept in the cold room storage started to rot during the blistering heatwave in Gauteng.

Acting CEO at the Joburg Market, Luluma Ndlovu, admitted that a structural defect where the generators were housed led them to overheat.

But she said they’re sorting out the ventilation issue.

The cost of damage to farmers and market agents is unclear at this stage, though early estimates point to a R10 million loss.

Ndlovu said the market would foot the bill under its accidental cover.

The Joburg Market said it planned to beef up security, doubling security guards at the trade centre to avert another crisis.