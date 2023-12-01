China's generator donation to SA 'a sign of our own failure' - Yelland

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa this week officially took receipt of the first consignment of more than 550 generators China has pledged to donate to South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - Energy expert Chris Yelland has weighed in on the donation of hundreds of generators to South Africa from China, saying it’s a sign of our failure.

Chinese President Xi Jinping in August announced a donation of 552 petrol and diesel generators, valued at some R500 million, to provide public institutions with backup power during load shedding.

Yelland touched on the donation in discussion with 702’s Bongani Bingwa on Friday morning.

"To be honest, the sign that we are getting a donation of 450 diesel, petrol generators is actually a sign of failure, that we have failed and we are now relying on handouts of noisy, polluting, expensive diesel and petrol-guzzling generators."

He also highlighted that the fuel for these generators was imported.

"So I think it’s a sign of failure. It’s necessary, we welcome it, it’ll get a few people and a few buildings out of an emergency. But it is a sign of our own failure."