EC Liquor Board warns against 'pens down' parties as exams near end

Image:123rf
01 December 2023 15:02

JOHANNESBURG - As exam season draws to a close, the Eastern Cape Liquor Board says it is closely monitoring social media platforms, where pens-down parties are often advertised.

It has expressed shock at the numerous pens-down parties being planned for the weekend and has discouraged learners from attending them.

The board said through social media, it’s detected a number of parties planned and has reported them to the South African Police Service.

The liquor board’s spokesperson, Mgwebi Msiya: “These reports have since been referred to SAPS and Eastern Cape Liquor Board inspectors so that speedy action is taken to avert the hosting of these parties.”

