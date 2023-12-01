CT police probing mass shooting at tavern in Enkanini informal settlement

Three people were killed in a shooting at a tavern in the Enkanini informal settlement last night.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Serious and Violent Crime detectives are investigating yet another mass shooting in Khayelitsha.

Three people were killed in a shooting at a tavern in the Enkanini informal settlement on Thursday night.

Two other people were wounded in the gun attack.

"The ages and identities of the victims are yet to be determined. Information at our disposal suggests that two unknown suspects opened fire at the victims at around 19:40 at a tavern in Enkanini informal settlement. The motive for the murders and attempted murders is still unknown while the suspects are being sought," said the police's Andre Traut.