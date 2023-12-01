2023 World Aids Day to highlight crucial role of communities in HIV/Aids fight

The theme for 2023 is Let Communities Lead, and it’s intended to shine a light on the important role of communities and their leadership in the fight against HIV and Aids.

JOHANNESBURG - On Friday, 1 December is World Aids Day.

Now in its 35th year, the first World Aids Day was declared in 1988.

It’s an annual day of observation, aimed at raising awareness around the disease.

Speaking at the launch of the latest report by the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/Aids (UNAIDS), which is also titled Let Communities Lead, the organisation's deputy chief, Angeli Achrekar, during the week described communities as the “trailblazers” in this fight.

“We want to use this World Aids Day as a moment to both honour communities but also to ask governments, to ask organisations, to fully respect and resource communities because they are the path to end Aids.”