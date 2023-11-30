Winnie Mandela Drive near Bryanston closed after fatal shooting

Details at this stage are still sketchy, however, police are on the scene.

JOHANNESBURG - Traffic has been backed up along Winnie Mandela Drive, near Bryanston, due to a deadly shooting.

Details at this stage are still sketchy, however, police are on the scene.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson, Xolani Fihla: "From what we have received, there was a fatal shooting a the scene in question. members of the SAPS are currently processing the scene and JMPD officers have closed off the Winnie Mandela Drive off-ramp from the N1 south while SAPS officers process the scene. This is causing heavy delays from Rivonia Road, with further delays travelling from Malibongwe Drive. Motorists are urged to exercise patience for this closure."