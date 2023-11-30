WC Premier Winde uses weekly Digicon to highlight scourge of GBV

This comes as the nation marks 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde used his weekly Digicon to focus on the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

Crime statistics show that between July and September, almost 7,000 people were murdered in South Africa - 881 of them women and 293 children.

Western Cape Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez: "A lot of the violence can be prevented if we thought differently about ourselves as men and women. And I think for too long, we believed that it's just women and children who are affected but men too experience violence, so we must not discount boys and men and the LGBTQIA+ community."

The Glen Elgin Community Organisation's Gaynor Diedericks highlighted how challenges in the community of Grabouw lead to GBV.

"It's mostly the unemployment amongst our women. That is one of our leading triggers or drivers that leads to GBV, especially when it comes to women residing in informal settlements... education levels... low education levels are also playing a real part in the leading factors of gender-based violence."