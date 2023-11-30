South Africans enraged after white pupil calls black YouTuber the K-word

This after video footage went viral on social media showing a white learner using the K-word on a black YouTuber.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has been rocked by another racism scandal.

This after video footage went viral on social media showing a white pupil using the K-word on a black YouTuber.

The incident played out on Kick, a popular online video live-streaming platform.

The video shows a split screen with a well-known YouTuber in one frame and a boy in the other.

The boy has another girl sitting next to him and calls the YouTuber an “EFF K-word”.

Moments later, his screen goes blank.

The incident has enraged South Africans.

Personal details, including what’s believed to be the boy’s name, his mother’s name, her contact details and her place of work have been circulating on social media.

On Wednesday, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) staged a march at what’s believed to be the boy’s school in Tzaneen, Limpopo.