Social Development Dept quashes claims GBV centre has collapsed

JOHANNESBURG - The Social Development Department has quashed claims that its gender-based violence command centre has completely collapsed.

This follows a television interview where Deputy Minister Henrietta Bogopane Zulu disagreed with Minister Lindiwe Zulu on the state of affairs at the centre.

In a separate interview, Minister Zulu insisted the centre was doing well despite facing some technical challenges.

The Social Development Department said it was engaging relevant government departments and the service provider to resolve the issues.

"The department wishes to assure South Africans that the command centre remains operational and continues to provide the intended service to all who require it," said spokesperson Lumka Oliphant.