Senzo Meyiwa murder trial postponed to January after lawyer falls ill

The court has been hearing a trial within a trial to determine the admissibility of confession statements by two of the accused.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pretoria High Court has postponed the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial to next year after one of the lawyers fell ill.

The matter resumed on Thursday with lead investigator, Bongani Gininda, back on the witness stand.

On Thursday morning, the lawyer for the first two accused, Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu, continued to pursue his questioning of Brigadier Bongani Gininda on the warrant of arrest issued for the first accused.

But that was cut short when he could not find the relevant documentation.

"May we adjourn so that we may get the papers in order, as the court pleases?"

What was meant to be a short adjournment was extended to almost an hour, when the matter resumed.

"My lord, I have discussed with my colleagues the situation. I've indicated that I'm not feeling well."

The trial within a trial, which commenced over a month ago, has been paused and will resume on 22 January.