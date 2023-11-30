Ramokgopa 'confident' load shedding intensity will reduce going into the weekend

DURBAN - Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said South Africans can expect the intensity of load shedding to reduce going into the weekend.

This is while the country battles stage 6 load shedding in the evenings.

Ramokgopa spoke to journalists on the sidelines of a visit to KwaZulu-Natal where he received a donation of generators from China.

The second consignment will arrive in a few weeks time and this will be consisting, amongst others, 150kw diesel generators, power vehicle generators and off-grid photovoltaic energy storage power supply systems#LeaveNoOneBehind 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/J7WPBvqXg7 ' Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa (@Kgosientsho_R) November 30, 2023

These are set to assist schools and health care facilities during load shedding.

Although these donated generators will not put an end to the current power crisis, the minister of electricity has welcomed China’s gesture.

However, when asked about when South Africans should expect the grid to stabilise, this is what Minister Ramokgopa had to say.

"Kusile unit 2, in the midst of stage 6, has come back to give us an additional 800 megawatts, so once it stabilises the emergency reserves, I am more than confident that going into the weekend, the intensity of load shedding is going to go down."

While power cuts continue in parts of the country, the ministry has not given any concrete plan to completely end the power crisis.