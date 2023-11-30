Presidency defends move to keep ministers' performance appraisals under wraps

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says President Cyril Ramaphosa has no obligation to publicise the assessments, adding that they don't want them to be used by opposition parties to score political points or ‘embarrass’ Cabinet ministers.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has been refused access to the outcomes of performance reviews conducted between April and July.

But Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says the president is not compelled to make the assessments public.

Magwenya said the president had had at least two to three meetings with his ministers to assess their performance, which were measured against promises made in the State of the Nation Address.

They entered into performance agreements in 2020.

“It’s not an issue for the president to play politics with, as the opposition parties would prefer to do. There isn’t necessarily an obligation to make those assessments public,” Magwenya said.

Keeping the assessments private, Magwenya said, is not intended to dodge public accountability.

He said ministers’ performance were being regularly assessed to identify gaps in service delivery.

“The purpose is not to embarrass anybody or hang out anybody to dry in public, the purpose is to be constructive.”

He said the president has expressed his displeasure in instances where service delivery lagged.