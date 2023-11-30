Port of Cape Town's operations back to normal after backlog cleared

Transnet says its Cape Town Port is ready to handle shipments delayed by the crisis at the port in Richards Bay.

CAPE TOWN - Operations are back to normal at the Port of Cape Town after reports of delays there recently.

A presentation by Western Cape Finance MEC Mireille Wenger last week revealed that vessels were experiencing delays of between 12 and 14 days, and some vessels were bypassing the port due to its underperformance.

However, Western Cape Transnet Port Terminals managing executive, Andiswa Dlanga, said that as of Tuesday, the backlog had been cleared.

Dlanga attributed the improvement to the introduction of more equipment into the system to increase performance.

Equipment failure has caused critical congestion at the port, leaving thousands of containers stranded on ships.

Western Cape DA spokesperson on Finance, Cayla Murray, said that while rerouting shipments to Cape Town would not be ideal, the alternative of having 60,000 containers stranded at sea was much worse.

"The National Logistics Crisis Committee must make every possible arrangement to reroute as many ships as they possibly can to Cape Town."

Murray said that the crisis was costing the country's economy billions of rands and damaging the country's reputation as a port of call.