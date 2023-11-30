Parly justice committee recommends Hlophe and Motata's removal from the bench

With the exception of the EFF, parties represented on the committee agreed that there are no extenuating circumstances to recommend otherwise; but the matter is not expected to be put to the vote until the new year.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s justice committee on Thursday resolved to recommend to the National Assembly that High Court Judges Nkola Motata and John Hlophe be removed from the bench for gross misconduct.

With the exception of the Economic Freedom Fighters, parties represented on the committee agreed that there are no extenuating circumstances to recommend otherwise.

But the matter is not expected to be put to the vote until the new year.

Only months before the sixth Parliament is due to rise next year, it will be faced with an unprecedented vote to remove two high court judges from office.

Motata is retired, but enjoys the benefits accorded to sitting judges.

Meanwhile, Hlophe has led the Western Cape High Court for over two decades as its most senior judge.

They’ve both been found guilty of gross misconduct by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) in separate incidents dating back more than a decade.

A two-thirds majority vote will be required for their removal. But this poses logistical challenges for Parliament which needs to a hire a venue for all members to be present.

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula: "It will be better if we do it at the beginning of next year. We will not be able to do this before Parliament rises next week."

The JSC originally recommended Hlophe’s removal to Parliament in 2021, but it was put on hold due to legal challenges.