Ntshavheni says Mogoeng wants to 'rule from the grave' following CR17 comments

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said that it was unfortunate that Mogoeng made remarks highlighting that President Cyril Ramaphosa should have disclosed the source of his CR17 campaign funding.

CAPE TOWN - Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has hit back at former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s utterances, saying he wanted to rule from the grave.

Ntshavheni addressed a post-Cabinet media briefing where she was asked about Mogoeng’s recent comments.

Speaking at the inaugural SAfm public lecture, former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said President Cyril Rampahosa should have disclosed his donors during his presidential campaign to avoid, among other things, conflict of interest.

The former Chief Justice called for "openness and accountability".

But Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said that his remarks were unfortunate.

"They are unfortunate because he had a minority judgment on that and it’s unfortunate that he wants to rule from the grave and express a view from the grave."

The Constitutional Court, at the time, set aside former Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s findings that Ramaphosa had acted unlawfully in relation to the donation made to his campaign.