Nick Frischke: Accused handed consolidated charge sheet with 10 charges

German tourist, Nick Frischke, disappeared after hiking in Hangberg on 14 February this year and has still not been found.

CAPE TOWN - The case against Igshaan Fisher and his three co-accused who appeared in court on Thursday on charges related to the disappearance of German tourist, Nick Frischke, has been postponed.

Frischke disappeared after hiking in Hangberg on 14 February this year and has still not been found.

The four accused were arrested shortly after Frischke disappeared after being caught with his backpack and wallet.

Igshaan Fisher, Vanroy Petersen, Carlo Guenantin and Melvin Guenantin made a brief appearance in the Wynberg Regional Court on Thursday.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, said the five accused had been handed a consolidated charge sheet with ten charges.

READ: State seeks to add murder charges against 5 men accused of robbing Nick Frischke

The charges include performing acts aimed at bringing about a pattern of criminal activity, four counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, housebreaking, three counts of illegal possession of firearms and one count of illegal possession of ammunition.

Ntabazalila said police have also received several tip-offs of sightings of a bewildered young man who looks like Frischke wandering around in the Plettenberg Bay area.

He said police have followed up on the information but it has not yielded any positive results.

The case will be back in court for a pre-trial on 22 January next year.