Nearly 80% of Charlotte Maxeke hospital's City Power bill paid, says GP Health

City Power on Wednesday threatened to cut the hospital’s electricity supply if it did not settle it’s approximate R41 million debt bill to the utility by close of business on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) says it has already paid some R32 million of the R41 million that the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital owes the utility.

City Power is struggling with public hospitals across the city not paying their electricity bills.

On Wednesday, the utility announced that the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital, one of the busiest public hospitals in Johannesburg, risked having its power cut on Thursday unless it coughed up some R41 million it owed by close-of-business.

The department’s Motalatale Modiba, however, insisted they already paid a large portion of their outstanding debt.

“We’re saying we’ve already paid you about R32, 474, 000 between April and September 2023… we had to go through an exercise yesterday [Wednesday] just going through every record in terms of the invoices we have received and the invoices we have serviced.

“We know that we have got an additional R4.9 million that has been finalised for payment this week and then we have an invoice of R5.2 million that’s currently being processed so that a purchase order can be created.”

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena, meanwhile, maintained that they had been engaging with the provincial Department of Health for the past three months over the outstanding debt to no avail.

“That’s why we basically will be going to them this morning [Thursday] to talk to them, basically hoping they would have shifted their credit, and we can be able to deal with it.”

GAUTENG DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH, JOBURG HOSPITALS IN BED TO FIND RESOLUTION

At the same time, the GDoH is hopeful that it will be able to resolve issues around unpaid electricity bills that are affecting some of its Joburg hospitals now.

Both entities are in talks, and Modiba said the goal is to put the issue behind them.

“I think we’ve had challenges in the West Rand in the past. We managed to actually iron out those things. As we speak the accounts are current and so forth. So, we dealt with these types of situations in other municipalities where we have been able to actually clear up the whole mix up around the billing, the invoices and so forth.”

Against this backdrop, he’s optimistic that they’ll be able to do the same here in Joburg.

“And I think that where we are now, we are convinced that even with this current situation with the City of Joburg, we should be able to clear it up.”