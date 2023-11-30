Motive for shooting on Winnie Mandela Drive not yet established - SAPS

Traffic was heavily backed up on the route near the N1 South off-ramp in Bryanston on Thursday afternoon after police closed off part of the street to attend to the crime scene.

JOHANNESBURG - Police say the motive for the drive-by shooting that occured on Winnie Mandela Drive has not yet been established.

Traffic was heavily backed up on the route near the N1 South off-ramp in Bryanston on Thursday afternoon after police closed off part of the street to attend to the crime scene.

Police said that the victim was a taxi owner and the shooting is suspected to be related to taxi violence.

Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said that a case of attempted murder was under investigation.

"The motive for the shooting cannot be confirmed at this stage although it is suspected to be linked to taxi violence, as the victim is reported to be a taxi owner and serving on the executive committee of one of the taxi associations in Ekurhuleni.

"The victim was able to stop his vehicle and he was rushed to the medical care centre in a serious but stable condition. Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of the suspects to please call the nearest police station."