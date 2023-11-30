Marshalltown fire survivors set up stalls at Denver shelter to make ends meet

When their building in the inner city was gutted by a raging fire in August, the residents were forced to move to different parts of the city where some had to find new work.

JOHANNESBURG - Some Marshalltown fire victims who’ve been moved to temporary shelters in Denver have opened spaza shops and stalls at the settlement to make ends meet.

In August, a fire ripped through a five-storey building in the Johannesburg CBD, killing 77 people and displacing hundreds more.

Some of the victims were moved to Denver, where the city has built over 100 corrugated-iron structures.

A majority of the Marshalltown fire victims are unemployed and Eyewitness News learned that most of them rely on casual jobs for income.

Musa Chibwana, a Malawian resident who is staying at one of the temporary shelters has started selling onions and potatoes to make ends meet.

“I’m starting to sell stuff because I’m suffering. No one is coming to give us something to eat. So I’m trying. What else will I do?”

He said it’s the only way he’ll manage to put food on the table for his family.

Meanwhile, the High Court in Johannesburg was set to announce on Thursday whether or not 32 undocumented migrants who were residents of the uSindiso building would be deported.