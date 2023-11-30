Lotto results: Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 29 November 2023 are:
Lotto: 11, 20, 23, 25, 38, 41 B: 32
Lotto Plus 1: 25, 27, 31, 32, 46, 51 B: 20
Lotto Plus 2: 27, 32, 41, 47, 51, 52 B: 19
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
