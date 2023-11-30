Graft-accused suspended chief magistrate Desmond Nair due back in court

Nair was implicated in state capture-related kickback allegations, where it was found that he received ‘home security upgrades’ from one of Bosasa’s subsidiaries and was subsequently charged with corruption in 2022.

JOHANNESBURG - Graft-accused suspended Pretoria Chief Magistrate Desmond Nair is due back in court on Thursday.

Nair was implicated in kickback allegations at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry, where it emerged that Nair was provided with “home security upgrades” - courtesy of one of Bosasa’s subsidiaries, Sondolo IT.

He was charged with corruption in 2022 after Commission Chair Raymond Zondo referred the matter to the country’s law enforcement agencies in his final report.

Nair made his first appearance in the dock of the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in October 2022.

The case was last in court in July when it was postponed to Thursday for the outcome of representations that he made to the State in a bid to have the case quashed.

In the interim, pre-trial proceedings were also set down, tentatively, from 22 to 26 January 2024.

Nair previously said he arranged the upgrades to his home privately and denied any involvement in corruption or state capture.