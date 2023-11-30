Govt is not tracking presence of Hamas in SA - Ntshavheni

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni also said Hamas had not been classified as a terrorist organisation by the United Nations.

CAPE TOWN - Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said government was not tracking the presence of Hamas in the country.

Ntshavheni also said Hamas had not been classified as a terrorist organisation by the United Nations.

The minister was responding to questions after her post-Cabinet media briefing on Thursday.

She was questioned about reports that Hamas representatives were in the country for a convention in solidarity with Palestine.

"On the presence of Hamas in the country and they’re regarded as terrorists. I do not recall the UN classification of Hamas as terrorists and we are not tracking the presence of individuals in the country."

Ntshavheni also said that Cabinet had not made a decision to close the Israeli embassy.