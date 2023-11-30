Gauteng Community Safety Dept warns matrics against attending pens down parties

Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko said that these parties pose a serious safety and security risk.

JOHANNESBURG - The Community Safety Department has warned learners in grade 12 against attending pens down parties.

MEC Faith Mazibuko says these parties pose a serious safety and security risk.

With matric exams winding down, most learners are eager to celebrate the end of their schooling careers.

However, the department's Lebogang Lukhele said such gatherings could result in underage drinking.

"Attending these pens down parties can have serious consequences from absorbing accessive alcohol, which can impact judgement and reckless behaviour - this increases the likelihood of accidents and injuries. These parties also encourage misconduct in the use of illicit substances."

Lukhele is also urging parents to be vigilant.

"Parents and guardians are also urged to ensure that they know the whereabouts and movement of these children all the time."