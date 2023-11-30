Eskom sees generation capacity improvement, power cuts reduced to stage 4

Spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said what will follow for most of Friday is another round of a reduced load shedding stage.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced that it will reduce load shedding to stage 4 from 8PM until 5AM.

The country was expected to be plunged into stage 5 on Thursday night but thanks to Eskom's improvement in generation capacity and emergency reserves, that will not be the case.

"Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented until 16h00. Eskom will continue monitoring the power system closely, adjust and communicate the stages of loadsheding as required.

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa expects the scheduled power cuts to decrease going into the weekend.

"Kusile unit 2, in the midst of stage 6, has come back to give us an additional 800 megawatts, so once it stabilises the emergency reserves, I am more than confident that going into the weekend, the intensity of load shedding is going to go down."