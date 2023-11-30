Eskom implements Stage 3 load shedding until Thursday afternoon

Stage 3 was implemented from 10am, and is set to be in effect until 4pm, after which Stage 4 will be implemented until 8pm.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom eased load shedding to Stage 3 on Thursday.

The utility said this was due to improved generation recovery and emergency reserves.

This will be followed by Stage 5 load shedding from 8pm until 5am on Friday, said Eskom.

This comes as the power utility has been grappling with its units breaking down, leading to Stage 6 load shedding last week.