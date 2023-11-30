Eskom implements Stage 3 load shedding until Thursday afternoon
Stage 3 was implemented from 10am, and is set to be in effect until 4pm, after which Stage 4 will be implemented until 8pm.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom eased load shedding to Stage 3 on Thursday.
The utility said this was due to improved generation recovery and emergency reserves.
Stage 3 was implemented from 10am, and is set to be in effect until 4pm, after which Stage 4 will be implemented until 8pm.
This will be followed by Stage 5 load shedding from 8pm until 5am on Friday, said Eskom.
This comes as the power utility has been grappling with its units breaking down, leading to Stage 6 load shedding last week.
#LoadsheddingUpdate' Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) November 30, 2023
Thursday, 30 November 2023:
Due to improved generation recovery and emergency reserves, Stage 3 loadshedding was implemented at 10:00 today until 16:00.
Thereafter, Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented from 16:00 until 20:00, followed by Stage 5…