Defend Our Democracy launches election observer campaign in Parktown

Civil organisation Defend Our Democracy said that observing electoral processes would go a long way in maintaining the integrity of the voting system.

IEC voting station at St Raphael’s Primary School, Athlone during voter registration weekend on 18 to 19 November 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/ Lindsay Dentlinger
30 November 2023 17:12

JOHANNESBURG - Civil organisation Defend Our Democracy said that observing electoral processes would go a long way in maintaining the integrity of the voting system.

The organisation is launching its election observer campaign named Election Watch in Parktown.

While political parties have begun campaigning for the upcoming 2024 national elections, Defend our Democracy said campaign participants would monitor activities at stations countrywide.

"We've seen the IEC run free and fair elections since 1994. It doesn't mean the elections are hardly contested. And we want to maintain this," said the organisation's Zaakirah Vadi.

