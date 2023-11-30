DA threatens court action if ministers' performance assessments not made public

DA leader John Steenhuisen says Ramaphosa is censoring the public from measuring the performance of their government, reneging on his promises and dodging transparency.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will go to court if President Cyril Ramaphosa doesn’t make public the performance assessments of his ministers.

A Promotion to Access for Information application by the DA has already been refused and the party is appealing.

DA leader John Steenhuisen says Ramaphosa is censoring the public from measuring the performance of their government, reneging on his promises and dodging transparency.

The performance agreements President Ramaphosa signed with his ministers in 2020 are published on government’s website.

But Steenhuisen says this is futile if the assessments are not also made public.

"It is only fit that the people be allowed to judge the performance or non-performance of their government ministers for themselves."

Steenhuisen has also slammed Ramaphosa for not having concluded lifestyle audits for his ministers, six years after promising to conduct them.

"It’s not the president’s job to protect the reputation of his ministers. It is his job to be transparent with the public, in the interest of true democracy and accountability."

On Wednesday, presidential spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said the president was under no obligation to release the performance appraisals.

He added that the president didn’t want the opposition to use them for political ends nor to embarrass ministers.