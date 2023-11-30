DA motion to have Joburg municipal council dissolved fails

The party, however, insisted that the dissolution of council would have addressed political instability under the leadership of the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance’s (DA’s) motion to have the City of Joburg's municipal council dissolved has failed.

Out of 270 councillors, 165 voted against the motion in the city council on Thursday afternoon.

The party, however, insisted that the dissolution of council would have addressed political instability under the leadership of the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Meanwhile, the DA's coalition partner, ActionSA, said the motion was immature and lacked substance.

The DA has 71 councillors in the City of Joburg's municipal council but only 63 of them voted in favour of the dissolution council.

This means a few of them abstained from participating in the party's motion or simply decided to vote against their organisation's proposal.

The DA in Joburg said failure to dissolve council was an injustice to the many residents who'd been subjected to poor service delivery.

The party needed two-thirds of the vote or at least 180 councillors to support them for the motion to be successful.