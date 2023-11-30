COCT says it's seen an increase in veld fires over summer months

According to the municipality, over 6,000 vegetation fires were recorded between October of 2022 and January of 2023.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says it has been experiencing an increase in veld fires over the summer months.

The city has introduced aerial support aircraft which includes two Huey helicopters and a Cessna 182 spotter plane during its fire readiness event on Thursday.

The municipality said that over 200 firefighters would be on standby at all its stations.

According to the city, mutual agreements with other neighbouring district municipalities had been signed in the event of major incidents.

In addition, over 120 specially trained wildland firefighters have been employed on a fixed-term contract.

The city has added that the sooner a fire is reported to authorities, the quicker teams are able to respond.