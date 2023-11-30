In an effort to address water challenges in Gauteng, Johannesburg City Power wants to exempt Rand Water facilities from load shedding.

The power utility has been appointed as the implementing agent for the Gauteng government’s recently announced a R440 million alternative energy plan.

On Thursday, several MECs in the provincial cabinet visited the Rand Water Booster Station in Roodepoort which supplies water to the West Rand.

Station manager Rudy van Lingen said it takes at least three days to fully restore water provision after a day of load shedding.

He said a large installation of backup solar energy is one possible solution since diesel-run generators are expensive.

"I think one of the big solutions is not to be load shed. It’s unfortunate that when you trip the pumps under pressure there is a lot of wear and tear because valves are opening, pumps are resetting, bearings are cooling down and now when you have to start everything up again, you go through the whole system of opening up the valves, you start having wear and tear."