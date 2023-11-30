City Power's erroneous debt listing of NMCH 'stressed everybody': Facility CEO

Mistaking it for the Children’s Memorial Institute, City Power incorrectly listed the Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital as being among the facilities at risk of getting its electricity supply cut off due to non-payment.

JOHANNESBURG - The Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital (NMCH) says the error made by Johannesburg's City Power does not look good for the hospital, because it has the potential to see donors questioning how it manages funds.

The facility was incorrectly included in a list of health facilities that were at risk of having their power supply cut off due to non-payment.

READ: NMCH welcomes City Power apology over false debt listing

This was corrected by the utility, clarifying that the facility that owed this amount was the Children’s Memorial Institute in Braampark.

"As much as we are a government-assisted hospital, we also rely on donors. I think everybody was stressed when they saw [that],” said Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital CEO Nonkululeko Boikhutso.