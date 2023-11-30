City Power plans to replace load shedding with a 'load limiting' process

According to the utility, unlike load shedding, load limiting does not completely cut off the power to the customer. Instead, the user is asked to limit their consumption.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg City Power has announced an intention to replace load shedding with what it has described as its own load limiting process.

The city has recently taken over the load shedding responsibilities from Eskom.

CEO Tshifularo Mashava said load limiting is only for users on City Power's smart electricity meters.

"Say you are using 100% of your power at any given time, we send a signal to your meter for you to drop. We will then say we are looking for a 20% drop and you, the customer, will then have the flexibility of saying okay, I will switch off my geyser to give the 20%."

Mashava said if users did not reduce their consumption, their system would keep on tripping.

"So some customers welcome this because at a bare minimum, their lights will be on, their plugs will be on, so if you are working from home, for example, you will be able to do that but you will not have the luxury of air conditioners and cooking and all of that."