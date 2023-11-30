City Power plans to recommission 2 open-cycle gas turbines over next 12 months

The gas turbines have been lying dormant for over a decade, and are currently being built at the John Ware and Karzene substations in Johannesburg, with April and December 2024 set as the deadline for completion, respectively.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg City Power plans to recommission two open-cycle gas turbines over the next 12 months.

They have a combined generation capacity of 100 megawatts.

Part of the revamp will be funded by the R440 million set aside by the Gauteng government for its provincial alternative energy action plan.

On Thursday, government officials visited the facilities.

Joburg City Power, has been appointed as the implementing agent.



City Power said the John Ware and Karzene turbines would be powered by jet fuel instead of diesel.

The power utility’s CEO Tshifularo Mashava explained why: "It’s because jet fuel is much cheaper than diesel because, for us, what matters is the rand to kilowatt hour. You do not want to generate at an exorbitant cost because you will be then forced to pass that through to the customers."

Mashava said since City Power had started with its own money on revamping the John Ware turbine, it should be ready by April.

The Karzene turbine, meanwhile, is expected to be fired up by December 2024.