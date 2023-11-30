Cele calls for punishment of more people facing July unrest charges

Mdumiseni Zuma was on Wednesday sentence to 12 years imprisonment by the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court for instigating the looting and torching of the Brookside Mall in July 2021.

DURBAN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has commended the investigators who worked on the Brookside Mall case.

This follows the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court sentencing of a July 2021 unrest instigator, Mdumiseni Zuma, to 12 years imprisonment for the looting and torching of the mall.

The mall was burnt after it was looted during the riots that rocked KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July 2021.

Zuma became the first July unrest instigator to be jailed.

Welcoming the prison sentence handed down for Zuma, Cele said: "We just believe and hope that it is only the beginning."

He said those who were being tried for the 2021 July unrest should expect the same outcome.

"The outstanding 67 with escalated charges, we are coming for them, and we believe that the outcome will be similar or even better."

The National Prosecuting Authority also welcomed the successful prosecution.