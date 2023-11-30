Bongani Majola fails to get Parly committee's nod to return as SAHRC chair

Parliament’s justice committee said that Professor Bongani Majola missed the performance targets for the Human Rights Commission and he’s not been recommended to return.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s justice committee has not recommended that the chairperson of the Human Rights Commission, Professor Bongani Majola, returns to the commission.

Instead, it wants to see him replaced by long-serving commissioner, Chris Nissen.

The committee on Thursday concluded its recommendations for new commissioners following interviews earlier this month to fill four full-time and two part-time vacancies.

Neither will Parliament be renewing the tenure of current commissioners, Andre Gaum and Jonas Sibanyoni, both of whom reapplied.

Instead, the committee has nominated Chris Nissen, who until now has been a part-time commissioner, to chair the commission for the next seven years.

The African National Congress (ANC)’s Richard Dyantyi: "If there’s one candidate of all that we interviewed that stood out, it would be Mr Chris Nissen."

But the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Werner Horn said that his party would be reserving support for the recommended candidates until they’d been discussed at caucus.

"Somebody has to, of course, take responsibility for the massive backward slide of the Human Rights Commission during the tenure of these incumbents."

Other full-time recommendations include Elspeth Khwinana, Willem Boshoff and Tshepo Madlingozi. Sandra Makoasha and Azeza Gungubele have been recommended to serve as part-time commissioners.

The recommendations will now have to be endorsed by the National Assembly.