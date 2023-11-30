Behind closed doors, Presidency actively working to help end Russia-Ukraine war

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said several follow-up meetings and phone calls with leaders of both countries have taken place since the launch of the African Peace Mission in June, with mediators still working on a peace plan for Russia and Ukraine.

CAPE TOWN - The Presidency said it is still actively engaging out of the media spotlight to bring an end to Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Despite much of the world’s attention having shifted to Israel’s war in Gaza, Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the government is also trying to resolve several conflicts on the continent, including in Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Speaking at a press briefing at Parliament on Wednesday, Magwenya said mediators are still working on a peace plan for Russia and Ukraine, which involves meeting a set of confidence-building measures.

These include the return of children to Ukraine and the release of prisoners of war.

Magwenya said President Cyril Ramaphosa has had several follow-up meetings and phone calls with the leaders of both countries since the launch of the African Peace Mission in June.

“So while you may not see heads of state traveling to Ukraine and Russia, as you saw when the African Peace Initiative was kicked off, there’s work that is underway.

“There’s ongoing engagement between South Africa and Russia, as well as Ukraine on the issue of grain, for example.”