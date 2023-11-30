ActionSA wants failed Nasi Ispani applicants to sign petition over appointments

The party launched the petition on Thursday after the Gauteng government refused public access to the employment records of each of those hired.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA is appealing to the over 1 million unsuccessful "Nasi Ispani" applicants to sign a petition calling for transparency over candidate appointments.

ActionSA said it believed that if the government had nothing to conceal, then they must publicise the records.

The party's Funzi Ngobeni has labelled the jobs programme as a stunt ahead of next year's general elections to keep the current government in power.

"The employment scheme is an electioneering strategy used by the ANC to attempt to secure votes within the province and enable the party to continue exploiting state resources and maintaining control."

Ngobeni has also blamed the current leadership in the province for failing to deal with unemployment adequately.

"In Gauteng, 63.9% of the youth are unemployed. This dire situation has arisen due to the current government's inability to provide efficient resources and economic opportunities to empower the youth, who are now victims of poverty."