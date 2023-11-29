WC EFF says it's important for South Africans to show solidarity with Palestine

CAPE TOWN - Pro-Palestine supporters in Cape Town joined many others across the globe to observe International Day of Solidarity with the People of Palestine.

The South African BDS Coalition, in partnership with the Palestine Solidarity Coalition, organised several demonstrations across the Mother City on Wednesday.

One of those demonstrations happened in the Cape Town CBD.

Hundreds of pro-Palestine supporters gathered at the St George's Cathedral in the CBD.

Civil society organisations, religious leaders and political parties have joined calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Western Cape Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) spokesperson, Wandile Kasibe, said it was important for South Africans to show solidarity with the people of Palestine because of their similar history.

"Coming from an apartheid SA, we understand the struggles when you fight against people who have made it their mission to suppress you."

Negotiations are ongoing to prolong the ceasefire that will allow the release of more hostages.