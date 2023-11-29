Go

Senzo Meyiwa: Warder lays assault complaint against 3 accused after court fight

The scuffle broke out when the warder reprimanded the accused in an informal manner while sitting during a tea adjournment on Monday.

A physical fight broke out in the Pretoria High Court during the Senzo Meyiwa trial on Monday, 27 November 2023. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/Eyewitness News.
29 November 2023 14:53

JOHANNESBURG - A case of assault has been opened against the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial who were involved in a physical fight with a prison warder this week.

Police have now confirmed that the warder opened a case of assault against the second, third and fourth accused.

