SAFTU's Vavi calls for boycott of Israeli goods in SA

Vavi was speaking at Constitution Hill in Braamfontein on Wednesday, where hundreds of people gathered to plead solidarity with Palestine.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Federation Trade Unions (SAFTU) general secretary, Zwelinzima Vavi, called for South African businesses and households to boycott Israeli goods and products.

The union federation was joined by several political parties, civil society organisations and pro-Palestine activists.

[IN PICTURES] Take a look at some of the placards raised by Pro-Palestine protesters. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/T4FwMR1yR3 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 29, 2023

While a truce is currently in effect between the Israel Defense Forces and Hamas, there are growing calls for the two to agree on a ceasefire.

This is a sentiment that Vavi also expressed as he demonstrated his support for Palestinian people who’d been killed in Gaza.

Vavi said Israeli goods should be taken off the counter until the Middle Eastern country showed remorse.

“Let’s make sure that we continue to sustain this mobilisation. Every day there must be at least 1,000 of us at the US [United States] embassy in Sandton.”

Pro-Palestine protestors cheered on as Vavi voiced his commitment to ensuring Israeli businesses had no space to thrive in South Africa.

Children with Palestinian flags painted on their cheeks were seen supporting calls for the boycotting of Israeli products.

