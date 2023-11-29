SA's rail network enough for growing population, no need for expansion: Chikunga

The Minister of Transport believes South Africa’s rail infrastructure is enough to support the needs of the country’s growing population but frowned upon the issue of infrastructure vandalism.

JOHANNESBURG - The Minister of Transport, Sindisiwe Chikunga, says there is no need for government to expand its rail network, suggesting that inoperative lines must be rehabilitated instead.

According to Statistics South Africa's (Stats SA) latest Land Transport Survey, the number of people who commute using trains went down by 93% in the last decade.

Chikunga said there's immense progress made to revive the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa's embattled rail corridors.

In a country where commuters resort to taxis, buses and now e-hailing services, the Department of Transport wants a re-uptake of trains as a preferred mode of transport.

Chikunga dismissed suggestions that the country doesn't have enough rail infrastructure to meet the growing population.

"South Africa is one country that has the longest rail line. I don't believe that we need to build more."

She said the problem was the vandalising of the country's existing rail infrastructure.

"You'd think that there's an element of sabotage. People just come and do as they wish."

The minister added that government is in the process of modernising trains and rail infrastructure.