SA govt 'afraid' to completely cut ties with Israel - pro-Palestine supporter

Parliament recently voted in favour of closing the country’s embassy in Tel Aviv and shutting down the Israeli embassy in Pretoria until a ceasefire is agreed upon, but DIRCO's Naledi Pandor said cutting ties with Israel would be counter-productive.

JOHANNESBURG - Some Pro-Palestine protestors calling for a ceasefire have slammed what they termed government’s reluctance to completely cut diplomatic ties with Israel.

Last week, Parliament voted in favour of closing the country’s embassy in Tel Aviv and also shutting down the Israeli embassy in Pretoria until a ceasefire is agreed upon.

But International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor whose party supported the motion in the National Assembly believes such an action would be counter-productive.

READ: SA completely severing ties with Israel would be counter productive, says DIRCO

This is hot on the heels of a truce that is holding between Hamas and Israel, resulting in many hostages being released.

Hundreds of Pro-Palestinian protestors marched along the streets of the Joburg CBD on Wednesday.

They’re now at The Constitutional Hill on Braamfontein. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/xmw9nGYM5D ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 29, 2023

“Free Palestine from genocide and Israel apartheid” - these are the words of hundreds of Pro-Palestine protesters who were marching in solidarity with Palestinian people in Gaza.

The protestors filled the Nelson Mandela Bridge in Braamfontein, causing traffic to come to a standstill, as they called for Israel to immediately ceasefire.

Shaheen Khan, the leader of civil organisation Potch for Palestine called on government to act with urgency in cutting diplomatic ties with Israel.

“The delay is deliberate. Our government is very closely linked to white monopoly capital and they are afraid to shake that relationship they have with Israel.”

The protestors are marching to Constitution Hill, where they’ll stretch calls for more Palestine hostages to be released.