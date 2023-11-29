Presidency investigating whether Ramaphosa speech written with help of AI app

This after a social media commentator claimed that a speech President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered on decolonising education was not original text.

CAPE TOWN - The Presidency says it’s still investigating whether a speech delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week was written with the help of an artificial intelligence (AI) application.

This after a social media commentator claimed that a speech Ramaphosa delivered on decolonising education was not original text.

Answering questions at a press briefing in Parliament on Wednesday, presidential spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said the Presidency did not condone the use of artificial intelligence text generators to draft speeches.

However, he said that the accuracy of AI verification tools was debatable.

"So, the first problem that we have is that it’s well documented that these tools are not reliable. However, that being the case, we then requested the Department of Basic Education, which submitted the initial draft, to assist us in determining whether those parts of the speech were indeed developed via AI - if so, why, and who was involved so that the necessary steps can be taken."

Magwenya said going forward, the Presidency would be instituting an additional quality assurance check on draft speeches submitted to it by departments.