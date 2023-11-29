Ntshavheni presents draft law that will disestablish SSA to Parly committee

Presenting the General Intelligence Laws Amendment Bill to the committee, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshaveni said it would provide a regulatory framework for monitoring, coordinating, and aligning the services of the intelligence services.

CAPE TOWN - A new law that will disestablish the State Security Agency (SSA) and return two separate intelligence agencies – namely foreign and domestic - was officially presented to a Parliament ad hoc committee on Wednesday.

It is set to broaden the category of people who will have to be vetted by the state and seeks to define a number of security-related matters, including threats to national security.

The bill also provides for the re-establishment of an intelligence training academy.

Presenting the General Intelligence Laws Amendment Bill to the committee, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said it would provide a regulatory framework for monitoring, coordinating, and aligning the services of the intelligence services.

“We are providing for the regulation of cyber security, protection of information and intelligence, and also to enable the minister to prescribe issues of accountability and control of intelligence services.”

But early indications are that determining what constitutes a threat to national security is bound to become a sticking point.

The state security’s Zoyisile Mshunqane explained to Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of Parliament Dianne Kohler-Barnard: "A lot of those words like subversion, hostile acts against the state and all of those things, are defined as threats to national security."

The bill will require those who render a service to the state in areas deemed to be critical infrastructure to be vetted.