No excuses: Randburg residents picket at City Power's offices over power outages

JOHANNESBURG - As challenges with electricity supply persist in parts of Johannesburg, some Randburg residents are picketing outside the local City Power offices.

The residents have taken to the streets over prolonged power outages that have left residents without electricity for at least 30 hours at a time.

A local resident, Thomas Pieter, said this has been the case since City Power took over the implementation of load shedding from Eskom earlier this month.

He said despite the utility promising to fix the issue on multiple occasions, the problems were ongoing.

"This has got to stop. At this time, we are peacefully protesting but the community gets to a point where it boils over. We don't want any excuses, we want action."

Another resident who runs a small business told Eyewitness News that this has had a negative impact on her income.

"This is happening when money is tight. People are trying to earn a living, food is going off, electricity is expensive. We still have to pay our electricity bills, yet we are not getting the service we have been promised."